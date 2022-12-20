KENDALLVILLE — Sheamus P. Clarke, 56, of Kendallville, died unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 30, 1966, in Kendallville to Jon and Joyce (Purkey) Clarke.
He married Karla Rowlison on July 21, 1990.
Mr. Clarke was an IT/IS systems analyst at Creative Liquid Coatings in Kendallville and had formerly worked as an IT director for the Town of Shipshewana, Our Sunday Visitor and Ambassador Steel Corporation.
Sheamus loved his family. He adored his grandchildren. His family said he could do anything and everything. From pestering his family to fixing anything that was broken, he was a hardworking man who will be greatly missed.
Surviving are his wife, Karla Clarke of Kendallville; two daughters, Taylor (AJ) Herron of Churubusco and Tanner (Harrison) Fischer of Avilla; three grandchildren, Colt Herron, Emery Fischer, and Jackson Herron; and a grandson on the way; his mom, Joyce Clarke of Kendallville; a sister, Shanon McKean of Kendallville; two brothers, Shaun (Paula) Clarke of Oscoda, Michigan, and Shadd (Elizabeth) Clarke of Jeffersonville; his father-in-law, Kenneth E. Rowlison of Kendallville; his mother-in-law, Linda Miller of Goshen; and a brother-in-law, Tim Rowlison of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jon Clarke, and his mother-in-law, Cynthia Rowlison.
Memorial services will be Thursday at noon at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Visitation will also be on Thursday, beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the services at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association or the Noble County Humane Society.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
