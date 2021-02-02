HAMILTON — Kent Matthew “Buck” Hull, 57, of Hamilton, Indiana, was called to the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
A lifelong resident of Hamilton, he was a graduate of Hamilton High School Class of 1983.
He was the son of Kenneth A. and Mary Lou Hull, and they survive in Hamilton.
In his career life, he was employed at Consolidated Freight in Fremont until they closed. He then pursued his excavating and lawn care business, K & K Excavating and Lawncare, with his father.
Buck was a gifted mechanic. He was a kind, caring person, always there when someone needed a hand or a tool. There wasn’t anything Buck couldn’t fix.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mud bogging, food, Mt. Dew and anything Chevrolet. He was a daily lunch visitor at Chuck’s Café.
Buck was a member of St. Michaels Archangel Catholic Church in rural Waterloo.
He also was a member of the National Rifle Association and Hamilton Fish and Game Club.
In addition to his parents; Buck is survived by his loving companion, Bobbi Jo Perry and her children and grandchildren, two of which called him “PawPaw”, daughter, Brittani (Harley) Gibson, of Kathleen, Georgia; two grandchildren, Kayden and McKenzie; sisters, Kimberly A. Oakman, of Hamilton and Kerren (Rick) Bristle, of Fremont; his beloved dog, Mr. Sparky; beloved furry cat, Brutis; nieces, Keira L. (Jason) Bean, of Fort Wayne and McKenna (Clayton Vandevoorde) Quaderer, of Cookeville, Tennessee; and nephews, Kalen J. Oakman, of Fort Wayne and Grant K. Quaderer, of Hamilton.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1098 C.R. 39, Waterloo, with Father Vincent Joseph VC officiating.
Burial will take place at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
Memorials may be directed to the Kent Hull family, in care of Kenneth Hull or St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
