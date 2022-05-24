AUBURN — Jeffrey “Jeff” A. Anderson, 37, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Jeff was born on Dec. 9, 1984, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Jeff worked as a welder at New Millennium Building Systems in Butler.
He enjoyed hunting, kayaking, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and spending time with his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, John and Linda Anderson, of Butler; mother, Lisa Hake, of Fort Wayne; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jessica and William Maggert, of Fort Wayne, Natascha and Justin Floyd, of Indianapolis and Shawna and Cory Lucas, of Angola; grandmother, Kay Vela, of Fort Wayne; four nieces; and one nephew.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior on Saturday May 28, 2022, at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Visitation will also be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb Humane Society.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
