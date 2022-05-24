WATERLOO — Glen LeRoy Hartman, 85, died on Saturday May 21, 2022, at his home in Waterloo, Indiana.
He was born on June 27, 1936, in Waterloo, to Verl L. and Louise (Dibling) Hartman.
Glen started school in Waterloo before the family moved to Sedan, where he attended East Richland School. They returned to Waterloo and he entered high school.
He left high school to enter the United States Marine Corps. Upon being Honorably Discharged he returned to Waterloo and finished his schooling at Central High School in Fort Wayne, graduating in 1962.
Glen was a member of Waterloo United Methodist Church and the Butler American Legion. He served on the Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Redevelopment Board, Waterloo Cemetery Board, Grant Township Advisory Board and Waterloo Depot Foundation. He was also a Waterloo Volunteer Firefighter.
Glen proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. After his military service he worked many jobs, including milk delivery, Ball Brass Aluminum Foundry, driving an 18-wheeler for Marathon Petroleum and RAD Trucking, and Steel Dynamics.
In his retirement years, he cared for the Waterloo Cemetery, mowing, trimming, and repairing broken headstones. Days before the Memorial Day holiday he put flags on veteran’s graves in many local cemeteries.
Glen was a Waterloo Little League Baseball coach for many years. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s various sports, and in recent years his great-grandson’s soccer games.
He married Ida Mae Krontz on Aug. 15, 1954, in Waterloo, and she survives.
He is also survived by two daughters and a son, Denise (Rob) Smith, of Sellersburg, Teresa “Teri” (Robert) Krafft, of Auburn and Thomas (Jana) Hartman, of Auburn; seven grandchildren, Jacob (Joan) Lochner, Sean (Mary) Lochner, Taya Krafft, Jon Krafft, Tianna (Brandon) Caldwell, Mallory Hartman and Cole (Mara) Hartman; seven great-grandchildren, Aubree Lochner, Harrison Lochner, Elias Lochner, Axton Krafft, Kellin Krafft, Teegan Caldwell and Eliza Caldwell; and sister, Betty (Ralph) Noragon, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wayne Hartman; and a son- in-law, Thomas Lochner.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St,, Waterloo, Indiana, with burial to follow at Waterloo Cemetery.
Calling is on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Glen to Waterloo United Methodist Church or GiGi’s Playhouse, Fort Wayne.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.