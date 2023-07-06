ANGOLA — Elizabeth Ann Damron, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
Ann was born to Donald E. and Judith A. (Barnhart) Peel on Aug. 26, 1960, in Angola, Indiana. Ann grew up in Hamilton, Indiana, and attended Hamilton High School, graduating in 1978. After graduation, Ann attended IUPU in Fort Wayne and received her degree as a Mental Health Technician.
On July 10, 1982, Ann married the love of her life, John W. Damron, of Angola, Indiana, at Angola Church of Christ. The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Jeff Strite. They enjoyed almost 41 years of marriage.
Survivors include her loving husband of almost 41 years, John W. Damron, of Angola, Indiana; cousin/daughter, Aimee (Nolan) Tucker, of Fremont, Indiana; sisters, Amy S. Keegan (Jeff), of Angola, Indiana, and Janis Alexander (Jeff), of Angola, Indiana; sisters-in-law, Claudia (Jeff) Adams, of Angola, Indiana and Florida, Irene (Jeff) LaBrosse, full-time RV travelers; brother-in-law, Charles E. Damron, of Angola, Indiana; grandsons, Jaeden Scott Martin and Rylan Eugene Tucker, of Fremont, Indiana; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She loved her four-legged kids, Sonny, Mickey and Buffy Jo.
John and Ann loved to open their home to foreign exchange students and had the opportunity to host several over the years, which became like daughters to them. Foreign exchange student daughters include Kim and Teresa, of Germany, and Akie and Satsuki, of Japan. Also grandchildren, Eric and Elenor, of Germany; and a grandaughter, Mei, of Japan. John and Ann and their family were blessed to go to Germany and attend the wedding of Kim.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheryl Marie Damron; parents, Donald E. and Judith A. (Barnhart) Peel; grandparents; brother, Steven Hardy; niece, Misty Hardy; father- and mother-in-law, Claude and Opal Damron; brothers-in-law, Jerry K. Damron and Robert L. Damron.
Before she even graduated, Ann started working for Community Sheltered Workshop in Angola. They later changed their name to Rise, Inc., and most recently were purchased by Easter Seals ARC. Ann recently reached a milestone of 44 years with her employer.
Ann was a member of Hamilton Psi-Rho Sorority for 35 years. She was committed to community service work, such as fundraising for college scholarships, delivering meals on Thanksgiving and Easter to those in need, sponsoring Christmas families, helping with Santa, and serving the needs of the Hamilton community. Ann was also a member of an Angola Bowling league for several years.
Ann was a member of Hamilton Church of Christ and most recently attended Life Changing Church in Angola.
John and Ann met at a local country dance club. Her pick up line to John was, "you want to dance or what?" They were always together since their marriage and July 10, 2023, would have celebrated 41 years of matrimony.
Ann loved going to her grandsons' various ballgames, and was their number one fan and supporter. She was always cheering them on and making sure the refs and umpires knew when they made a bad call.
Ann enjoyed many trips with Aimee, Nolan and the boys. Traveling to Delaware for Aimee and Nolan's wedding was a highlight. Ann loved family vacations. In her younger days, her family would travel all over by RV, taking multiple trips to Florida, and a three-week adventure to California. John and Ann loved going to Las Vegas and also enjoyed Vegas trips with family. John and Ann renewed their vows in Las Vegas on July 10, 2002. They were blessed to have Claude Damron and Judith Peel in attendance.
Ann was instrumental in helping to plan and host many family reunions. In the last several years, Ann enjoyed an annual "sisters" trip with her sisters and sisters-in-law. Her final "sisters" trip was last year to Las Vegas, celebrating her 62nd birthday. They enjoyed their stay at the Mirage, and got to attend a "Beatles" show, which they all enjoyed. Ann was intensely beginning to plan another sisters trip to Las Vegas in September, so "sisters" could continue to enjoy their time together and make memories. Family was most precious to Ann, and she enjoyed time spent with family above all else.
Ann knew the importance of love and kindness over any disruptions in life. She was a very caring, loving and supportive person, always giving the benefit of the doubt and seeing the good in everyone. Ann loved life and often put the needs of others before her own. John and Ann opened their home to many family members that needed a temporary place to stay with no judgement or reservation.
Ann was taught the game of ROOK (a card game popular in Kentucky) as a young child, by her grandmother, Opal Peel. This game was a favorite of hers. When John worked 2nd and 3rd shift jobs, Ann and Sheryl spent hundreds of hours playing 500 rummy and Yahtzee to pass the time. Ann loved Nascar racing. Her driver was Kevin Harvick and she always had to be home so she could watch the race, no matter what she was doing. Ann will be greatly missed by many, as she was always a light to everyone. Her light will continue to shine on.
A Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, July 8, 2023, beginning at 4 p.m., at Fish Creek Trail pavilion, 3669 E. Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, Indiana
Memorials may be made in Ann's name to the Indiana Donor Network, 3750 Guion Road,
Indianapolis, IN 46222
