LAGRANGE — Julia A. Meek, 79, of Royer Lake, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on Jan. 5, 1940, and raised in Bluffton, Indiana, to Chancie and Wilmetta (Foreman) Perry. She was raised by Ray and Marty Liggett.
Julia was the co-owner of Meek’s Jewelry Store in LaGrange, with her husband Leroy. She operated the business until 2004.
She was a member of LaGrange American Legion Auxiliary Post 215. She also loved to cook and garden.
Julie also loved to write children’s stories.
On Nov. 21, 1969, she married Leroy Meek in Angola, Indiana. He preceded her in death on Dec. 3, 1990.
Surviving Julia are her children, Shelia Meek and Leroy Meek, both of Royer Lake; three grandchildren, Nate, Nick and Kristen; and four great-grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, Avery and Ellie Mae.
Preceding Julia in death are her parents; stepfather, Ray Liggett; a husband; a sister, Beverly Polston; and a son, James Perry.
Funeral services for Julia will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
The Rev. Russell Hepler will officiate the services and burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.
A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, from 2-5 p.m.
Memorials may be contributed in Julia’s memory to Ark Animal Rescue & Adoption.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
