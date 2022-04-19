FORT WAYNE — Carole Diane (Yearsley) White, 72, of Fort Wayne, Indidana, passed away peacefully at home, on Saturday, April 16, 2022, while surrounded by her closest loved ones.
She was born on Sept. 16, 1949, in Detroit, Michigan, to Gilbert and Agnes Yearsley. They preceded her in death.
On July 12, 1975, she married the love of her life, Paul Joseph White; their marriage persevered for 46 years, until the time of her passing.
Carole was employed by Rees, Inc, retiring in 2018, after more than 45 years with the company.
More than anything, Carole loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed being outside, tending to her many flowers and plants. Her kind, gentle demeanor and generous nature will never be forgotten by those who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Paul, of Fort Wayne; her two sons, Jason (Cheryl), of Fort Wayne and Jeremy (Amber), of Auburn; her sister, Linda (Mike) Baroli, of Rochester Hills, Michigan; six stepchildren; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one grand-puppy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Thomas Hamilton; sister, Judith Yearsley; and dear nieces, Deborah and Deanna Baroli.
Services will be at 1 p.m., on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd., Rochester, MI 48307, with calling from 11 a.m., until the service.
Calling will also be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E. S.R. 120, Fremont, IN 46737, from 4-7 p.m.
Burial will be at Van Hoosen Jones Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, Indiana.
The family of Carole would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Parkview Hospice for the care given to her during her illness.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
