COLUMBIA CITY — Daniel Eugene Dirig, 72, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 1:53 p.m., on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Coventry Meadows Nursing Home, Fort Wayne, where he had been a resident for the past two weeks.
Born on May 18, 1951, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was a son of John A. and Ruth M. (Alter) Dirig. He grew up in Fort Wayne, completing St. Jude Elementary School and graduated from Bishop Dwenger in 1969. He became a tool and die maker.
On May 7, 1977, he married Barbara E. Stephens. They made their first home in Fort Wayne, later moving to Loon Lake, Columbia City.
He began his career as a tool and die maker at AMT in Fort Wayne, then XY Tool and Die. Later he moved to RUJA Tooling, Columbia City, and then Micropulse, Columbia City, where he retired with 10 years of service.
Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Barbara; children, Amanda (Charles) Walker, of Pioneer, Ohio, Paul (Mollie) Dirig, of Columbia City, Elizabeth (Brad) Landis, of Kendallville and John Dirig, of Columbia City; 10 grandchildren; and siblings, Jerry (Barbara) Dirig, of Fort Wayne, Richard (Becky) Dirig, of Auburn, Tom (Pat) Dirig, of Marion, Robert (Susie) Dirig, of Boise, Idaho, and Marilyn (Scott) Kopecky, of Fort Wayne.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Stookey.
The funeral service is at 7 p.m., on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Visitation is from 4 p.m., until the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials in Daniel’s honor are to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
