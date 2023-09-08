GARRETT — Roxanne T. Hall, age 74, of Garrett, Indiana, died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Parkview Hospital.
Roxanne was born March 3, 1949, in Garrett, Indiana, to Robert T. and Mary Alice (Caley) Isenbarger.
She married Fred W. Hall Jr., on Oct. 12, 1968, in Garrett, Indiana.
Roxanne had worked as an office manager at the DeKalb Advertiser for a number of years.
Roxanne enjoyed playing the piano, collecting antiques, the activities with the grandsons and her beloved cats.
Roxane is survived by her husband, Fred W. Hall Jr., of Garrett, Indiana; daughter, Kimberly Hall, of Garrett, Indiana; son, Jonathon (Stacy) Hall, of Auburn, Indiana; beloved grandsons, Brant Hall, of Indianapolis, Indiana; and Drake Hall, of Auburn, Indiana; and brother, David (Susan) Isenbarger, of Georgia
Graveside services will take place at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Indiana.
Memorials are to the American Diabetes Association or the DeKalb County Humane Shelter.
Arrangements are with Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.
