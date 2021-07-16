Edward Hernandez, age 70, of Edgerton, Ohio, died on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, Indiana.
Updated: July 16, 2021 @ 1:27 am
