HOWE — Donald M. Eash, 82, of North Twin Lake, Howe, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital Emergency Room.
Don was born on Sept. 18, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, to C. Harold and Ethel (Sherman) Eash.
On Nov. 24, 1962, he married Janice L. Reiling at Howe United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on June 25, 2021.
Don worked as a farmer until 1985, and then went to work at Holly Park Industries, drove bus for Westview School Corporation, worked at Lima Elevator in Howe and in retirement he worked at Walmart in Sturgis, Michigan.
He was a member of the Howe Volunteer Fire Department. He served the department as chief for numerous years, was named Fireman of the Year. He spent 13 years as a Medic/EMT and was a Red Cross 1st aide CPR instructor.
Surviving Don are his three daughters, Rhonda (Sam) Bruner, of Prattville, Alabama, Rebecca (Dale) Haney, of Shipshewana and Kristina (Jay) Rennick, of Howe; two sons, Bob (Debbie) Eash, of Hudson, Indiana, and Rick (Jennifer) Eash, of Middlebury, Indiana; 16 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Neil (Karen) Eash, of Oakwood Hills, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, IN 46761.
The Col. George Douglass will officiate the services and burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Howe, Indiana.
A visitation will take place at the funeral home on Saturday from noon until service time.
Memorials may be donated in Don’s memory to the Howe Volunteer Fire Department.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
