GARRETT — Roxann L. Shireman, 65, died on Thursday Dec. 10, 2020, at her home with her family at her side.
She was born on Aug. 26, 1955, in Auburn, Indiana, to Robert and Blanche (Hathaway) Stafford Sr.
She was a Transportation Specialist for DART for 12 years, before retiring in July 2020.
Roxann was an avid bingo player, a member of the Auburn Moose Lodge and enjoyed being with her family and friends. Most of all, she loved being a Nana.
She’s survived by two daughters, Tamara (Scott) Porath, of Fremont and Kerri (Jeremy) Whitmore, of Garrett; four granddaughters, Tori (Kylan) LaMotte, Tahylin (Wesley) Disbro, Raigan Porath and Kenadee Porath; a great-grandson, Kolsen LaMotte; a brother, Robert (Carol) Stafford Jr., of New Haven; a sister, Marilynn Goble, of Garrett; and a sister-in-law, Carroll Stafford, of Auburn; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Donald Stafford and Glenn Stafford.
Calling will be from noon to 6 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Masks, social distancing and a limit of 25 people at a time in the funeral home, will be in place due to the state mandate.
Memorials may be given in Roxann’s name to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
