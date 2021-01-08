LAGRANGE — Robert Andrew Jorg, age 53, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Parkview North Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Robert was born in Troy, Ohio, on Sept. 5, 1967, to Paul Allen Jorg and Marcia Louise (VanDoren) Jorg, who survive him on Hamilton Lake in Hamilton, Indiana.
Also surviving are his sister, Tracey Jorg Rollison and brother-in-law, Douglas Rollison, of Indianapolis; one nephew, Alexander Rollison; and two nieces, Bella and Gemma Rollison, also of Indianapolis.
Bob was born with a birth defect, Spina Bifida, but after many surgeries, he was able to walk, ride a bicycle without training wheels and drive a car without hand controls.
He was a 1990 high school graduate from Oakdale Christian High School in Jackson, Kentucky.
Bob was the March of Dimes poster child in our area at the age of 2.
He acquired several different jobs after graduation, including managing a Laundromat and working a summer at a church camp in southern Michigan.
Bob became wheelchair and bed bound for the last 17 years, and was a resident in several nursing homes, the last being Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange, Indiana. In spite of all his physical problems, he maintained a good attitude and a strong faith in Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior. The family is comforted by the fact that he is in a much better place now and can do all the things he was never able to do previously.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Upland Community Church, 439 W. Berry St., Upland, Indiana.
Burial will take place at a later date at Evangelical Mennonite Cemetery in Bluffton, Ohio.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.