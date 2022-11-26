KENDALLVILLE — Robert R. Love, 96, formerly of Auburn, Indiana, died on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Chandler Place in Kendallville, Indiana.
He was born on May 2, 1926, in Jasonville, Indiana, to Ralph L. and Isabella M. (Wetnight) Love. They have both passed away, as has his brother, James R. Love.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, from 1944 to 1946.
He was a Teacher for Auburn High School and DeKalb Central Schools for 37 years, before retiring in 1987.
Bob was an active member of Auburn First United Methodist Church, serving as Chairman of the Committee on Finance and Stewardship. Also with the church, he was a member of the Sanctuary Choir, Zingles Endowment Committee, Older Adult Council and the Committee on Volunteerism.
He was a member and two time President and Treasurer of the DeKalb County Retired Teachers Association. He served as President and Board member of the DeKalb County School Employee Federal Credit Union from 1974-1991, and was a Board Member of the Professional Federal Credit Union. He was a member of the National Education Association, the American Classical League and American Legion Post 97 of Auburn.
Bob married Elizabeth Anne Leible on June 5, 1949, in Bloomington, and she passed away in 1987.
He is survived by a sister, Suzanne Farnum, of Highland, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn, IN 46706, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Calling is one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, from noon to 1 p.m., at the church.
Memorials may be given in memory of Bob, to the First United Methodist Church Endowment Fund.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
