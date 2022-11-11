AUBURN — Melanie “Lanie” (Parker) Bergstrom, 76, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, after a lengthy illness.
Lanie was born on June 11, 1946, in Kendallville, Indiana.
She was a graduate of Waterloo High School and Elkhart College.
Lanie had worked at Cameron Hospital and DeKalb Memorial Hospital in medical records, and then went to work as the office manage in Dr. Edwards and Dr. Paul’s office. She had also worked at the Heart Center Medical Group in Fort Wayne.
Lanie married the love of her life, Rick Bergstrom on May 22, 1965, and he preceded her in death on May 24, 2009.
She is survived by a daughter, Michelle “Shelly” Bergstrom, of Auburn; brother, Jeff Parker, of Rome City; sister-in-law, Vickie Zecca, of Garrett; nieces and nephew, Brooke, Paul and Amanda (Steve) Zecca and their families, all of Garrett.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Mel and Dorothy Parker, of Auburn.
A memorial service for Lanie will be held on Saturday, Nov.. 19, 2022, at 1 p.m., with visitation one hour prior from noon to 1 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Burial will be held at Embrey Cemetery, Garrett.
Memorial donations may be made to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
