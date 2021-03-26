WATERLOO — Perry John Young, age 73, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at home surrounded by his family from complications from a rare neurological disorder, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).
He was born in Garrett, Indiana, on Oct. 6, 1947, to William and Otelia (Schmidt) Young.
On Nov. 27, 1970, he married Lona Phillips in New Haven, Indiana. She survives in Waterloo.
Perry will be remembered as a devoted Christian, husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. Perry was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn, Indiana. He served as Elder, Deacon and Trustee for many years. His faith was exemplified in his love for his wife, children and especially grandchildren. Even as PSP limited his activity, Perry rarely missed a sporting or school event.
Perry retired from Eaton Corporation in 2004, after 30 years of service. He was a tool and die maker by trade, but he was also the man who could fix anything! He had an artistic side and took great pride in his beautiful home and immaculately kept property. Perry's many hobbies included hunting, fishing (ice fishing was his favorite) and golfing. He was a member of Pheasants Forever and took great pride in wildlife conservation. Perry was a friend to all he met and his passions will live on in those he leaves behind.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Mandy Young, of Waterloo; grandsons, Aaron and Ethan Young, of Waterloo; granddaughters, Emily and Samantha Meyers, of Fremont; brothers, William Young and Bruce Young, of Auburn; sisters, Dorothy Haffner, of Waterloo and Donna Young, of New Port Richey, Florida; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Doug and Joanne Sawyer, of Albion; former son-in-law and his wife, Ted and Danielle Meyers, of Fremont; and best friends for more than 50 years, Jim and Jackie Hoff, of Waterloo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Meyers; granddaughter, Nora Lyn Young; sister, Patti Young; sister-in-law, Kay Truesdell; and father- and mother-in-law, Boyd and Margaret Phillips.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday morning, March 30, 2021, prior to the funeral service at the church from 10-11 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn at 11 a.m., with Pastor Jonathan Nack officiating.
Burial will follow at Waterloo Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church and TLC Preschool, 1801 N. Main St., Auburn, IN 46706.
Per Gov. Holcomb’s mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
