BUTLER — Daniel John Lapp, age 69, of Butler, Indiana, went to be with the Lord after a sudden illness with cancer on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He is now playing music with the Angels in Heaven.
He was born on April 15, 1954, in Quebec, Canada. He was later adopted and raised in Evansville, Indiana, by Henry and Angeline (Raben) Lapp.
Mr. Lapp honorably served his country in the United States Navy for almost 10 years. He was stationed in both San Diego, California, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
He married Deborah Poe on Oct. 1, 2011, in Butler, where she still resides.
Dan worked as a maintenance technician for several area manufacturing facilities, including Seyfert’s in Fort Wayne, retiring in 2016.
He was an active member of Christ’s Church at Butler.
Dan’s passions were cars and playing music. He was a member of the Shifter’s Car Club in Auburn and he played bass guitar with the music group, Steadfast, and on the worship team through his church.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Lapp, of Butler; son, Logan Lapp, of Fort Wayne; and one grandson; brother, John Lapp, of Evansville; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Laura and Danny Helbert, of Butler and Kathy and Robert Felty, of Dublin, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant son, Aaron Henry Lapp.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Christ’s Church at Butler, 127 W. Main St., Butler.
A Memorial Service will be held immediately following the visitation time on Saturday at 1 p.m., at the church, with Pastor Dale Rabineau officiating.
Memorial donations may be given to Christ’s Church at Butler, 127 W. Main St., Butler, IN 46721.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.