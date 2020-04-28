Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.