AUBURN —Charles “Chuck” Derrow, 88, passed away suddenly on Wednesday July 1, 2020, at his home in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born on March 2, 1932, in Auburn to Charles F. and Cora L. (Bassett) Derrow.
Chuck was a U.S. Navy, Korean War veteran and worked at Northern Indiana Fuel and Light Natural Gas Company for 38 years before retiring in 1994. Chuck and his wife, Rebecca, also owned and operated Hilltop Country Inn, Bed and Breakfast.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn and he was also a member of Auburn Elks Lodge. He served as co-director of St. Martins Community Kitchen in Garrett.
Chuck and his wife, Becky, were active in the RCIA program at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett and Marriage Encounter weekend retreats, where Chuck was known for his devotion to God, marriage and family.
His quick wit and laughter were his hallmarks. He could make you laugh and cry at the same time. His thoughtfulness and willingness to help others came easily. His love for family, friends and fellow workers always exemplified his love for God. He put others’ needs as his first priority.
The loss of Chuck's presence in the lives of all who knew him cannot be replaced. His thoughts of late were "Miss me but do not grieve in sorrow but laugh when thinking of me and smile, always smile."
Because of the COVID-19 virus, many may not come to say goodbye in person but will be thinking about and remembering his love and devotion toward his family and friends. May he have gone to God in peace for a life well lived.
He married Rebecca C. “Becky” Lemish on June 20, 1957, in Angola, Indiana, and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons and a daughter, Kevin J. (Kathy) Derrow, of Fort Wayne, Shannon M. (Michael) Patak, of Dayton, Ohio, and Charles A. (Mary) Derrow, of Wadsworth, Illinois; a foster daughter, Lora Woods Litzenberg, of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert H. Derrow, of Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Marie Preuss, Gladys Whittig and Helen Sanders; and eight brothers, Earl, Wildie, Arthur, Howard, Guy, Glen, Chester and Walter Derrow.
A Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn, with inurnment at Auburn Catholic Cemetery in Auburn, following the service.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
A rosary will be recited at the conclusion of the gathering at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Preferred memorials are to St. Martins Community Kitchen, St. Joseph School or St. Vincent DePaul Society at Immaculate Conception Church.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
