ST. JOE — Dorothy E. Culbertson, 87, of St. Joe, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at her home.
She was born on July 17, 1935, in England, to Arthur and Winifred (Herbert) Hill. Her mother passed away when Dorothy was very young and her stepmother, Ada Hill, helped raise her.
Dorothy married Donald Culbertson in December 1955, in Pennsylvania. He preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2013.
Over the years, Dorothy first worked as a telephone operator in her native England. After coming to the United States, she worked for Rhinehart Development Corporation in Spencerville, and later she worked for Phillis Poff at Hickory Farms in Auburn for more than 20 years, before retiring.
She was a former member of Butler American Legion Post 202 and she was a member of the Women of the Moose at the Moose Lodge 1480 in New Haven.
Survivors include her son, Gerald Culbertson, of Columbia City; daughters and son-in-law, Deborah and Jeff Magsam, of Hudson and Janet Dietsch, of Zephyrhills, Florida; eight grandchildren, Cory Heffelfinger, Eric Culbertson, Justin Culbertson, Cari Barsantee, Mathew Heyman, Stacy Dilley, Shane Heyman and Logan Culbertson; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Charlie Crockett, of England; sister, Connie Farrimond, of England; brother and sister-in-law, Victor and Sally Hill, of Butler; and two special friends and neighbors, Marty and Ronda Fogle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Culbertson; one sister, Margaret Pateman; and one great-granddaughter, Brooke Dilley.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 1 p.m., on Thursday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home.
Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in St. Joe.
Memorial donations may be given to Turnstone Center for Children & Adults with Disabilities, 3320 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, IN 46805.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
