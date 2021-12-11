WATERLOO – Onalee Ida Moughler, 90 died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler.
She was born in her family home east of Butler on Oct. 25, 1931 to Hollis and Gail (Hamilton) Knox. She was a Butler High School graduate.
Onalee worked for four years at Dal’s Soda Shop in Butler, 10 years at Geddis Drug Store in Butler, 10 years for the Waterloo Telephone Company in Waterloo, 16 years for General Telephone and 16 years for Verizon before retiring in 1990.
She was a very active member of the Waterloo United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and Bible School. She sang in the choir and then became choir director. She also served as President of the Women’s Society and was on the education committee of the church. She was a member of Stafford Township, Town & Country, Country Charm and County home demonstration clubs and held offices in all of them. She was also a member of the Butler and Waterloo Fireman’s Auxiliary and the Wittenburg Guild.
She married Raymond Moughler on Feb. 6, 1952 in Big Run Church in Butler and he passed away Aug. 15, 2015.
Surviving are two daughters and a son, Darlyn (Coy) Charleswood of Waterloo, Michelle (Ed) McDowd of Waterloo and Keith (Beth) Moughler of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren, Brooke (Josh) Wall of Waterloo, Amanda (Ben) Rice of Auburn, Brad Charleswood of Waterloo, Allison (Alex) Davis of Imperial Beach, California, Joshua (Tracy) McDowd of Henderson, Tennessee, Abbey (Seth Myrck, fiancé) McDowd of Nashville, Tennessee, Chris (Megan) McDowd of Auburn, Jacob (Angel) Moughler of Angola, Jonathon (Caitlin) Moughler of Anderson, Brittany (Brenden) Dutkiewicz of Waterloo; great grandchildren, Alexis, Zackary and Madalyn Wall, Caden and MaCailin Rice, Ellie and Charlie Davis, Sophia and Savannah McDowd, Brody, Natalie and Naomi McDowd, Daxton Moughler, Quenton, Harley and Lillian Moughler, Jayden, Bentley and Jace Dutkiewicz and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kevin Moughler; two grandsons, Justin McDowd and Matthew Moughler; granddaughter, Tieme Moughler; great granddaughter, Luna Moughler; four sisters, Coralie Holman, Majel Moughler and two in infancy; five brothers, Florin Knox, Glen Knox, Bill Knox and two in infancy.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne Street, Waterloo. Burial will follow the service in Waterloo Cemetery. Calling is Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 3-7 p.m. and also two hours prior to the service Wednesday from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials can be given in Onalee’s memory to Waterloo United Methodist Church. To send Condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
