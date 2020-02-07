ST. JOE — Kenneth “Ken” Charles Kern, 88, of St. Joe, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 4, 2020.
Ken was born in Detroit, Michigan, on April 2, 1931, to Norman and Mildred (Miller) Kern. He moved with his family to Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1948, to complete his senior year in high school at South Side High School, and graduated in 1950.
It was there he met his future wife of 68 years, Patricia J. Pritchett, who preceded him in death on July 30, 2019.
He was in the United States Marine Corps Reserve when called upon to serve his country with the 1st Marine Division, 2nd Marine Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment in the Korean War, where he received a Purple Heart.
Upon his Honorable Discharge, he returned to Fort Wayne to begin his career as a pressman, eventually owning and operating Wayne Press in Fort Wayne.
In 1957, he became a lifelong resident of Saint Joe after building his home in Orangeville, just south of Newville, Indiana. It was there he raised his family, became a charter member of Fort Wayne Scuba Diving Club and a player, well into his 50s, on the Fort Wayne Senior Open Hockey Club.
He enjoyed the freedom of living on a gravel road in the country and spending time at his favorite local restaurant, The Pit Stop in St. Joe.
Ken is survived by his children, Theresa “Terri” Kern (Deb Tatum), of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Cathy (Dennis) Holman, of Fort Wayne, and Norm Kern, of Franklin, Vermont. He leaves behind the family’s close family friend, Mary (Bill) Goudy; his sisters, Helen Kern, of Apple Valley, California, and Kathie Flory, of Fort Wayne; and his faithful furry companion, Sweetie. He was blessed with four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Ralph, in 2016; and his brother, Al, in 2005.
No services are planned at this time.
Donations may be made in his name to DeKalb County Humane Shelter, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, Indiana 46721.
The family would also like to thank, Dr. Thomas Mason and his staff, the Heartland Hospice employees assigned to Ken’s bedside, Jamie Stark, the local mailman whose mission was more than delivering the mail, and to numerous family and friends who watched over Ken on his journey.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
