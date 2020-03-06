FORT WAYNE — Sondra J. Kolbe, age 79, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Coventry Meadows Assisted Living in Fort Wayne.
Mrs. Kolbe was born on March 19, 1940, in Berne, Indiana, to Harry and Edith (Stucky) Musser. They preceded her in death.
Sondra graduated from Garrett High School in 1958.
On Oct. 6, 1962, she married Tony J. Kolbe, in Garrett, Indiana.
Sondra worked at Indiana & Michigan Power for many years, and then later retired from the business office of Southwest Allen Schools in 2002, after 13 years.
She enjoyed lake and water recreation activities, playing the piano, playing cards, especially playing Skip-Bo with her grandchildren. Spending time with her family and friends was her true joy.
Her survivors include her husband of 57 years, Tony Kolbe, of Fort Wayne; son, Kris and Stephanie Kolbe, of Hendersonville, Tennessee; daughter, Kim and Freddy Diaz, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Maddie Kolbe, Sophie Kolbe, TJ Kolbe, Lilia Diaz and Emilia Diaz; and sister, Donna and Harry DeMint, of Poneto, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 4-5 p.m., at Crosspointe Family Church, 210 Highpointe Crossing, Kendallville, Indiana 46755.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 5 p.m., at the church, with Pastor Rich Secor officiating the service.
In leu of flowers, the family requests a "Pay It Forward" gesture in honor of Sondra.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
