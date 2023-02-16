WATERLOO — Vada Elvira Albright, 85, of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
She was born on Nov. 7, 1937, in Auburn, Indiana, to Louis and Lois (Wideman) McDougall.
Vada was a 1957 graduate of Waterloo High School.
She worked at Cooper Industrial Products in Auburn for 28 years before retiring in 2003.
She married Fredrick “Bill” Albright on Sept. 6, 1975, in Butler, and he passed away on May 10, 2012.
Surviving are six children, Garry McCandlish, of Auburn, Ronald “Butch” Albright, of Angola, William Albright, of Angola, Esther “Cookie Zuber, of Bryan, Ohio, Eugenia “Genie” Kidde, of Dayton, Ohio, and Theresa Neeley, of Angola; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sons, Keith McCandlish, Todd McCandlish and Thomas Duke; two grandchildren, Michael Kittle and Amber Lee McCandlish; brother, Louis “Basil” McDougall; and two sisters, Geneva Sigler and Demaris Rice.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at New Hope Christian Center, 900 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana, with the Rev. Ralph Diehl officiating.
Visitation is two hours prior to the service on Monday, from noon to 2 p.m., at the church.
Memorials may be given in memory of Vada, to New Hope Christian Center.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
