AVILLA — Esther I. Grawcock, age 78, of Avilla, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Parkview – Randallia.
Esther was born on Sept. 27, 1943, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Martin and Edna (Weimer) Juengel.
Esther grew up on her family farm near Avilla, and loved to play in the barn with the animals, riding her bicycle and picking wild strawberries with her friend, Joyce.
She played tuba in her high school band. She received her elementary teaching degree from Manchester College and her Master’s Degree in Art from St. Francis College.
She enjoyed teaching second grade at Albion Elementary school for a short period. She had great ability to see color and form and loved to sketch faces of famous movie stars, especially her favorite WWII veteran and western movie actor, Audie Murphy.
She married Arthur W. Grawcock on June 25, 1966, in Avilla, Indiana.
She enjoyed singing and playing games with her children, Benjamin and Alyssa. She always put the needs of others first.
Esther was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla, directing the choir for many years and enjoyed Bible study classes and making banners for the church.
She was a member of the Art Club of Noble County and was a member of the Noble County Nimble Thimble quilting club, loving to make quilts for friends and family. She enjoyed organic gardening, making maple syrup, camping, especially in Michigan, and at Chain O’ Lakes State Park. She loved nature and studying the German language.
She taught in the Central Noble Schools.
Esther is survived by her husband, Arthur W. Grawcock, of Avilla, Indiana; son, Ben (Amanda) Grawcock, of Kendallville, Indiana; daughter, Alyssa Grawcock, of Avilla, Indiana; brother, Phillip (Carolyn) Juengel, of Preble, Indiana; grandson, Cameron Grawcock; and granddaughter, Madison Grawcock.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Edna Juengel; and sister, Lillian Peters.
Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at Harper Funeral Home – Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, IN 46710 and from 10-11 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Services will take place at 11 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla, Indiana, with Pastor Patrick Kuhlman officiating.
Burial will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Avilla, Indiana.
Memorials are to the church.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
