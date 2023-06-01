KENDALLVILLE — Bertha A. Maurer, 88, died on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Lutheran Life Village in Kendallville.
She was born July 22, 1934, in Ashley, Indiana, to John and Nealla (Becker) Voges.
She was a 1952 graduate of Ashley High School and owned and operated for 47 years Holiday Tax Services in Garrett, before her retirement in 2012.
Bertha enjoyed crafts, sewing, cooking, canning, gardening and playing solitaire.
Her husband of 21 years, Herman Maurer, passed away in 2010.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Brance Gibson, of Angola and Lisa and Jeff Snyder ,of Rome City; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Hugh Voges, of Angola; and two sisters, Juanita Corkwell, of Ellington, Florida, and Virginia Frankenstein, of Kendallville.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Linda Shoudel; a grandson; three brothers; and four sisters.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne S., Waterloo, with burial to follow at Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna.
Calling is on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 2-6 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Bertha, to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
