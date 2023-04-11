HOWE — Dale Klopfenstein, 72, of Howe, died at his home on April 6, 2023.
Dale was born on June 28, 1950, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Carl J. and Aretha Mary (Klopfenstine) Klopfenstein.
He lived his lifetime in Howe and was a lifelong farmer.
He married Joan Kay Wenger on July 2, 1967, at the Lima EUB Church in rural Howe. Mrs. Klopfenstein preceded him in death on October 8, 2017.
Surviving are his children, Kathy Smith of Howe, Jon (Erica) Klopfenstein of Howe and James (April) Klopfenstein of Howe; 13 grandchildren, Makala (Jacob) Gould, Kirsten Smith, Emory Klopfenstein, Atticus (Serenity) Klopfenstein, Ashya Klopfenstein, Quinn Klopfenstein, Elliana Klopfenstein, Daisy Klopfenstein, Kessler Klopfenstein, Abi Jo Klopfenstein, Tucker Klopfenstein, Jillian Klopfenstein and Bodie Klopfenstein; two great-grandchildren, Soleiya Klopfenstein and Haven Klopfenstein; two brothers, Roger (Lisa) Klopfenstein of Howe and Gary (Raejean) Klopfenstein of Howe; and a sister-in-law, Debi Klopfenstein of Howe.
Preceding him in death, along with his wife and parents, is a brother, Tony Klopfenstein.
Visitation will be held today from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Rustin Krapfl will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Howe.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.