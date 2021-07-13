ANGOLA — Don L. “Butch” Waite, 83, of Angola, Indiana, and Fort Myers Beach, Florida, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at his home in Angola.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1937, in Angola, Indiana, to Lorin H. and Esther Jane (Ickes) Waite.
Don graduated from Angola High School in 1956.
On Nov. 27, 1959, he married Sue Ann Stukey in Angola, Indiana.
Don was the owner of Waite Construction, which has been in his family for 100 years.
He was a member of Angola United Methodist Church, Angola Moose Lodge and the Over the Hill Basketball Gang. Don was very patriotic and loved the USA.
He enjoyed going to car shows and would often be seen displaying his 1956 Studebaker President. Don was a member of the Turning Wheels Car Club. He also enjoyed fishing, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Don and Sue spent their summers at their home on Lake James in Angola, Indiana, and winters at their home in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
Surviving is his loving wife of 61 years, Sue Ann Waite, of Angola, Indiana, and Fort Myers Beach, Florida; two sons, Jeff Waite, of Allen, Texas, and Greg Waite, of Angola, Indiana; and his daughter, Amy (Ronald) Herbert, of Phoenix, Arizona; and his seven grandchildren, Trevor Waite, Hayden Waite, Travis (Nichole) Waite, Ryan Waite, Ross Herbert, Ren (Miranda) Herbert and Annalee Herbert. Also surviving is his brother, Carlton (Nancy) Waite, of Indianapolis, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Lorna Alexander.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with the Rev. Tim Terrell officiating.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Burial will be at Flint Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorial donations in Don’s memory may be made to Parkview Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
