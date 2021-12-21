LIGONIER — Betty Louise Slone, 69, of Ligonier and Cosperville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Betty was born in Knott County, Kentucky on Aug. 15, 1952, to Garland “Rusty” Slone and Addie B. (Caudill) Slone. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from West Noble High School in 1970 and was a waitress at B&S Truck Stop. Betty never knew a stranger and she was a great waitress. She loved serving others and getting to know people.
She was also employed by Essex Wire in Kendallville and Nishikawa Cooper in Topeka. Betty loved spending time with her family. Although she never had children of her own, Betty loved her many nieces and nephews as if they were her own. Betty was proud of how big her family was growing and always looked forward to a visit!
She absolutely loved Christmas time and would get so excited to decorate, wrap presents, and celebrate the special Christmas season. Betty also loved working jigsaw puzzles, crocheting and sketching homemade birthday cards for her family. In the past, she was a member of the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Stroh.
Survivors include: a sister, Freda Catherine and Silas Ritchie of Wellington, Kentucky; a brother, Philip Slone Sr. and Nina Slone of Kendallville; a sister, Devonna Albaugh of Kendallville; nieces and nephews, Marcy and Stanley Martin, Garlon “Buck” and Gina Ritchie, Anthony and Cory Slone, Marthann and James Begley, Philip Slone Jr. and Candy Slone, Lisa and Brian Crawford, Heather and Michael Bortner and Kristina Albaugh; great-nieces and great-nephews: Zachary Martin, Kathryn Martin, Austin Slone, Trevor Slone, Eric Slone, Shyanna Ritchie, Marrissa Slone, Jasmine Long, Jacqueline Begley, Marianna Ritchie, Jeri Begley, Dawson Crawford, Owen Crawford, Andrew Nelson, Ethan Bortner, Presstyn Dallas Rowe and Dawayne Martin; great-great-nieces and nephews: Nehemiah Iddings, Selah Iddings, Samuel Slone and baby Iddings on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Addie and Rusty Slone, and a great-great niece, Paizleigh Rowe.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Wednesday at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m., with the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home. Pastor Derek Iddings will officiate the service. Burial will take place at Sweet Cemetery near Albion.
