ANGOLA — Isabel Ann Grandin, 89, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
She was born on May 14, 1933, in Fairlie, Scotland, to David and Katherine (Dingwall) Crawford.
Isabel worked in Data Entry for a couple chemical companies before retiring.
She married the love of her life, Donald Lewis Grandin on Oct. 6, 1962. The Grandin’s raised their three sons, David, Andrew and Douglas in Niagara Falls, New York.
After retirement, Isabel and Donald moved to Hamilton, Indiana, to be closer to family.
Surviving are her sons, Andrew (Kristin Harris) Grandin of Angola, Indiana, and Douglas (Deborah) Grandin, of Angola, Indiana; two grandsons, Kurt D. (Courtney) Grandin, of South Bend, Indiana, and Alexander L. (Astrid) Grandin, of Denver, Colorado; and two great-grandsons, Parker and Jackson. Also surviving are her brothers, Douglas Crawford, of Embrun, Ontario, and Rodger (Pierrette) Crawford, of Niagara Falls, Ontario; and her nieces and nephews, Ramona, Cindy, Sherry, Stuart and wife, Missy, Caroline and husband, David, Allan and Kym.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and best friend of 58 years, Donald Lewis Grandin, on May 12, 2021, and son, David Grandin, on April 18, 2013.
There will be no services at this time.
Final resting place will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
