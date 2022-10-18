FORT WAYNE — Jennie Lee Stine, 83, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Jennie was born on Dec. 27, 1938, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a daughter of the late Jennings and Constance Bubb.
She graduated from Central Catholic High School and was a long time member of the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception.
She was very devoted to her family and never missed celebrating a milestone with them.
An accomplished lady, she enjoyed being a member of the Cathedral choir, ballroom dancing, tennis, swimming, gardening, and wildlife. Her wish was to sing in God’s choir!
Jennie is survived by her children, Trina (John) DeRose, of Hoagland, Indiana, Christa Brown, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Terry (Dave) Wieckowski, of Round Rock, Texas, Wendy Stine, of Mariposa, California, and Dawn (Steven) Smith, of Auburn, Indiana; grandchildren, Lindsay, Lia, Justin, Jaimie, Madeline, Brian, Jennifer, Ryan, Sophia, Bridget, Candace, and Audra; 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Bonnie Joan Fagan and Mary Lou Botteran.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46805, with calling one hour prior.
Visitation will also be held at Divine Mercy Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, from 1-5 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception or Humane Fort Wayne.
