John R. Herron, 76, of Bloomington, Indiana, formerly of Churubusco, Indiana, died on Oct. 6, 2019, at IU Health, Bloomington.
Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, were entrusted with the arrangements.
Rain showers early, then remaining overcast and windy later in the day. High 48F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: October 16, 2019 @ 12:12 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.