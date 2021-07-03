AUBURN — Allen D. Fair, 84. of Auburn. Indiana, died on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his home in Auburn, with his wife of 63 years by his side.
He was born on July 5, 1936, in rural Angola, Indiana, to Harold Lee and Wilma (Wheaton) Fair.
Allen was Service Supervisor for Northern Indiana Fuel and Light in Auburn for 33 years, before he retired in 1999.
He was a member of New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo, where he had served as an Elder, Deacon and board member.
Allen married JoAnn “Jo” Sachen in January 1959, in Angola and she survives in Auburn.
Also surviving are three sons and daughters-in-laws, Jim and Brenda Fair, of Garrett, Jeff and Susan Fair, of Noblesville and Joe and Renee Fair, of Auburn; daughter, Ann Kennedy, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; son-in-law, Larry Miller, of Black Canyon City, Arizona; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Gail Brauchla, of San Diego, California; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cindy Miller; and a sister, Alice Fink.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at New Hope Christian Center, 900 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana, with the Rev. Ralph Diehl officiating.
A luncheon will be served immediately following the service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given in Allen’s name to Alzheimer’s Association or American Cancer Society.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.