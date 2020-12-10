HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Kevin G. Tubbs, 64, of Huntington Beach, California, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, after a long-term battle with cancer.
Kevin was born on April 12, 1956, to Carl and Catherine Tubbs of Hudson, Indiana, and graduated from Prairie Heights High School in 1974.
In January 2011, Kevin married his wife, Eileen, and they enjoyed their time together residing in California, near the beach.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Stephen.
Surviving Kevin is his loving wife and faithful caregiver, Eileen Jones Tubbs, of Huntington Beach, California. Kevin is survived by his son, Scott (Crystal) Tubbs, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio; and his daughter, Terra (Steve) Whitman, of Payne, Ohio. Kevin is also survived by grandchildren, Colin Doerr and Emma Whitman (Terra Whitman) and Autumn, Luke and Grant Tubbs (Scott Tubbs). Stepchildren and grandchildren include Desarae, Ava and James Shea, Jessica Perez, Lynette Negron, Julia Morales, Jerry Arias, Jesse Nieves, Christian Barbosa, and his special playmate Jacob Barbosa, age 5. In addition to his children and grandchildren, Kevin is survived by two siblings, Karan Tubbs and Roger (Martha) Tubbs, both of Hudson.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at noon, at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson.
Pastor Craig Burkholder, of Hudson United Brethren Church, will officiate.
Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon, on Monday at the funeral home.
Following the service there will be a private burial at Circle Cemetery in Hudson.
The family request no flowers at this time.
Please note that masks will be required for those attending the visitation and/or funeral services.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
