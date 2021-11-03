ANGOLA — Tyler O. Griggs, age 32, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, after losing his battle against COVID-19.
Tyler is survived by his mother, Beth Meredith Griggs, of Angola, Indiana; father, James R. Griggs, of Wellston, Oklahoma; and grandparents, Paul and Nora Meredith, of Coldwater, Michigan.
Tyler is a graduate of Coldwater High School Class of 2007, and a member of Coldwater United Methodist Church.
Tyler will be missed for his contagious smile, his humor and his gentle giant bear hugs. Tyler was a friend to all who met him.
According to Tyler’s wishes, a private family interment will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Coldwater United Methodist Church to the Tyler Griggs Memorial Garden Fund or to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, Angola, Indiana
