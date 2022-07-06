TOPEKA — Alvin A. Lambright, 90, of Topeka (district: 28-3), Indiana, died at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on May 21, 1932, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Ammon and Katie (Troyer) Lambright.
On Dec. 8, 1955, in Topeka, he married Ada (Fry) Lambright, and she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are three sons, Larry (Sue Anna) Lambright, of Topeka, Paul (Wilma) Lambright, of Ligonier, Lonnie (LeEtta) Lambright, of Middlebury; daughter, Clara (Norman) Kauffman, of Nappanee; 20 grandchildren; 78 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Lonnie (Tressie) Lambright, of Shipshewana, Harvey Lambright, of Topeka and Orlie (Mary) Lambright, of Topeka; two sisters, Wilma (Ora) Yoder, of LaGrange and LeAnna (Joe) Troyer, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Harley Lambright; infant twin sons; three sisters, Clara Miller, Alma Lambright and Mary Miller; and two infant great-granddaughters.
Alvin was a retired farmer and former Bishop of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, and all day Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Mark Lambright residence, 6371 W. C.R. 1200N-57 in Topeka.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, July 8, 2022, also at the same residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Mark Kramer and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Hawpatch Cemetery in Topeka.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of the arrangements.
