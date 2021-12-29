LITCHFIELD, Mich. — Luke Nathaniel Marten, 33, of Litchfield, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at home.
He was born on Oct. 6, 1988, in DeKalb, Indiana, the son of Mark and Leah Williams and Mary (McDoogle) and Daniel Farver.
On Dec. 11, 2021, Luke married Katrenna (Nine) and she survives.
Luke served his country in the United States Army where he served time in Afghanistan and Iraq.
He loved his family, especially his kids. He loved helping others. He was very selfless, he would put anyone’s needs way before his own.
In addition to his wife, Katrenna, Luke is survived by six children, Chevy Marten, Seth Marten, Aubrey Marten, RaeLynn Marten, Kaydince Jones and Kordin Spence; three sisters, Rose (Thomas) Hodo, of Tekonsha, Deborah (Trinity) Jewett, of Bronson and Sarah Williams, of Auburn, Indiana; two brothers, Timothy Williams and Jonathon Williams, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and grandparents, David (Maxine) Williams, of Auburn, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his brothers from the 82nd Airborne; and cousin, Nathan Marten.
Funeral services for Luke Marten will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield, Michigan, with Pastor Ben See officiating.
Interment will take place at 10 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Fort Custer National Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon until the time of service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
To view this obituary or send condolences, please visit eaglefuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.