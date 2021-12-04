COLUMBIA CITY — Eugene T. Coffelt Sr., 85, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, Nov. 30, 2021, at home on his farm.
Born on Jan. 2, 1936, in Noble County, he was the son of Perry and Florence (Brendel) Coffelt.
In 1945, Gene's family moved from a farm in Noble County to Whitley County. He graduated from Coesse High School with the Class of 1954.
On Feb. 17, 1963, he married Marie Roberson in Churubusco.
Gene was a lifelong farmer.
It was not uncommon to see Gene taking Sunday drives out in the countryside or he and Marie on the county roads in his "buggy" side-by-side. Gene enjoyed traveling with his family as the children grew up. He also enjoyed tractor pulls, farm auctions and supervising his family. Gene will be remembered for being hardworking, caring, and for his honesty and trust.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Marie Coffelt; sons, Eugene (Stacy) Coffelt Jr., and Keith (Heather) Coffelt; daughters, Donna (Dave) Frank and Fay Busz; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joe Coffelt; brothers, Donald Jack Coffelt and Dale Coffelt Sr.; and sisters, Dorothy King and Phyllis Orr.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the funeral home, with Funeral Celebrant Sharon Brockhaus officiating.
Burial will take place at South Park (Annex) Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to Humane Society of Whitley County.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Eugene's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
