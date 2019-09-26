AVILLA — Allen L. Myers, 73, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born in Auburn, Indiana, on May 30, 1946, to Vern and Ruby (Wise) Myers, and they have both passed away.
Allen was a 1964 graduate of Waterloo High School and earned his bachelor of science degree from Indiana University.
He was a sergeant in the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne, Military Police from 1966 to 1972.
He owned various businesses throughout his life, but his most recent job was security director at Lakewood Park Baptist Church and Christian School.
He was a longtime member of Lakewood Park Baptist Church.
One of the things he loved was flying. He not only had his pilot’s license, he held a commercial pilot’s license.
Allen married Patricia Philo on March 29, 1969, in Fort Wayne, and she survives.
He is also survived by a son and three daughters, Mark Myers, of New Port Richey, Florida, Amy (Tony) Hardy, of Auburn, Erin (Jeremy) Curry, of Carnation, Washington, and Kristen (Andrew) Law, of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, Ellie Hardy, Abby Smith, Cameron Hardy, Blane Law, Ana Myers, Belle Curry, Ruby Law and John Marshall Curry; and a brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Patricia Myers, of Auburndale, Florida.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Lakewood Park Baptist Church, 5555 C.R. 29, Auburn, IN 46706, with Pastor James Pettit officiating.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the church.
Preferred memorials can be given in Allen’s name to Lakewood Park Ministries.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
