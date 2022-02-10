SHIPSHEWANA — Harry Orvil Christner, 88, of Shipshewana, Indiana, passed away at 5:15 p.m, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at The Healthcare Center at Waterford Crossing in Goshen, Indiana, where he had stayed for two days. He had been in declining health the past two years.
He was born on June 24, 1933, in Goshen, to Olen and Polly (Miller) Christner.
On Nov. 4, 1955, in Goshen, he married Gertie Yoder, she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Sheryl (Bill) Tuck, of Battle Creek, MIichigan, and Sonda (Rick) Yoder, of Topeka; son, Steve (Jaynee) Christner of Shipshewana; eight grandchildren, Ryan (Mary Ann) Tuck, Connor (Gloria) Tuck, Megan
(John) Hotaki, Ashli (Nic) Engle, Whitney (Jason) Rahn, Adam Christner, Kylie (Brad) Maginn and Brant Yoder; 10 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Wayne (Nancy) Christner, of Middlebury, Dean (Iva) Christner, of Shipshewana and Olen (Inez) Christner Jr., of Shipshewana; and a brother-in-law, David Wagler of Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Marlene Wagler.
Orvil had worked at different area RV factories, drove school bus for 32 years for the Westview School Corporation, farmed and worked at the Topeka Sale Barn. He and
his wife were owners of Christner's Catering.
He was a member of New Life Fellowship and enjoyed NASCAR, biking and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at New Life Fellowship, Topeka, and one hour prior to the 10 a.m., funeral service on Tuesday,
Feb. 15, 2022, also at the church.
Services will be conducted by Pastors Dave Engbrecht, Drew Ryall and Russ Hunsberger.
Burial will be at Eden Cemetery, Topeka.
Memorials may be given to World Missionary Press or Heart to Heart Hospice of Fort Wayne.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
