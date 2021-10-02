SOUTH WHITLEY — Monas Kathleen Murphy, age 86, of South Whitley, Indiana, passed away at 2:45 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City.
Born on Dec. 31, 1934, in North Manchester, Indiana, she was the daughter of Charles and Ida (Benner) Smith.
Monas attended South Whitley High School and graduated with the Class of 1952. She then attended International Business College in Fort Wayne.
On Sept. 28, 1956, she married John J. “Jack” Murphy in North Manchester.
Monas worked as an office administrator for Dana Weatherhead in Fort Wayne and later for Stumps Printing in South Whitley.
She was an artist in her free time and loved painting, in addition to reading, traveling, and family genealogy.
Survivors include her loving husband of 65 years, John “Jack” Murphy, of South Whitley; sisters-in-law Dixie Barringer, of Warsaw and Callie Conrad, of Columbia City; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Glen Vergon, Dallas Vergon, Charles Vergon and Danny Smith; and sisters, Derelys Winterrowd and Mavis Myers.
Private services will be held for Monas at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Monas may be made to Alzheimer’s Association 6324 Constitution Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 or Parkview Hospice 1900 Carew St., Ste 6, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.