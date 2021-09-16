GOSHEN — Michael E. Kettlebar, 77, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Hospital in Mishawaka, Indiana.
He was born on June 24, 1944, in Goshen, Indiana, to Max and Isabel (Michael) Kettlebar.
On July 16, 1967, he married Rose Marie Hite in Ligonier, Indiana.
She survives along with a son, Matthew (Andee) Kettlebar, of Westfield; four grandchildren, Maddux, Addison, Amelia Rose and McCoy; and two sisters, Sharon (Ted) Johnson, of Goshen and Kathy Kettlebar, of Indianapolis.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Dixie Soice and Patsy Goodwin.
Mike graduated from Ligonier High School in 1962.
Mike dedicated his life to police work. He began as an Air Police Officer for the U.S. Air Force at age 18. Upon his honorable discharge, Mike served with the Goshen Police Department from 1966 to 1999, serving as Chief of Police from 1988 to 1999. He graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1978.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving one year in Vietnam.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Goshen V.F.W.
From 1976 to 1988, Mike was an assistant girls basketball coach at both Whiteman Junior High School and Goshen High School.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, from 4-8 p.m., and one hour prior to the 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, funeral service at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, with the Goshen Police Department Honor Guard present.
Dr. Gregg Lanzen will officiate.
Cremation will follow the service and burial will be at a later date at West Goshen Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to the Thomas Goodwin Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Online donations may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
