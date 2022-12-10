LAGRANGE — Karen Lou Fry, 81, of LaGrange, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, with her family at her side.
She was born on Nov.16, 1941, in LaGrange to Arla “P-nut” and LaDonna (Eckart) Heston.
Karen married Lee R. “Vern” Fry on Oct. 22, 1966, in Rome City.
Mrs. Fry held several jobs in the food service industry and greatly enjoyed being with people.
Karen was such a grateful person that she often sent thank-you’s to people who sent her thank-you cards.
She enjoyed doing Sudoku puzzles, playing Scrabble, watching birds and nature, and cooking, especially baking. Most of all she loved spoiling her grandchildren.
Surviving is a daughter, Shannon (Don) Harman, of LaGrange; a son, Shane (Chauncey) Fry, of West Lafayette; two grandchildren, Ailyn Fry and Austin Fry; and four sisters, Sandra North and Vicki (Dean) Domer, both of Wolcottville, Toni (Kent) Kraner, of Ligonier, and Terry (John) Stukey, of Orland.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her twin sister, Sharen Sturgis; and her husband, Lee R. “Vern” Fry, on July 26, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 50 N. C.R. 100E, LaGrange, with Father Antonio Gutierrez officiating.
Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
