LAGRANGE — Mildred E. Hayes, 94, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at The Waters of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on April 6, 1929, in Howe, Indiana, to Nathan Robert and Marion (Troxell) McKenzie.
Mildred worked as a welder for Dometic Corporation, as a nurse’s aide at LaGrange Hospital and Miller’s Merry Manor.
She served her country in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1953.
She had a love for art, sewing, crocheting, crossword puzzles, playing the organ and she never had a driver's license. She pretty much walked everywhere.
Surviving Mildred are her two children, Ronald J. Hayes and Patricia J. Lauderdale, both of Colorado; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; and hundreds of nieces and nephews.
Preceding Mildred in death are her parents; six sisters, Nelta Swihart, Lois Redmond, Margaret Sunday, Sharon McKenzie, Halcyon Garlets and Ardelle Johnson; and six brothers, Van McKenzie, John McKenzie, Eldon McKenzie, Verl McKenzie, Bruce McKenzie and Dean McKenzie; and a cousin, who was raised with the family, Dorelyn Kessens.
According to Mildred’s wishes, cremation is taking place and the family will gather to scatter her ashes on the McKenzie family farm.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
