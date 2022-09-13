GARRETT — Marjorie E. Schultz, of Garrett, Indiana, died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
She was born the fifth child of Martin and Catherine (O’Neill) Gavin on March 20, 1932, in Lynn, Massachusetts, and was the devoted wife of George for 63 years, who preceded her in death.
Marge grew up in Saugus, Massachusetts, and after high school she moved to Chicago, where she met the love of her life, George. They relocated to Garrett with their family in 1966, where she was a long-time and active member of St. Joseph Church.
She was a full-time homemaker and loved to travel, especially to visit family. She enjoyed all family events and gatherings.
Marge was the loving mother of Mary Kay Schultz (Matt Kucharski), of Westminster, Colorado, Joyce (Kenn) Werner, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Theresa (Bill) Wingrove, of Bonita Springs, Florida, George (Betsy) Schultz, of Garrett, Indiana, and Christine (Shane) DeMarco, of Auburn, Indiana.
Her daughter, Patricia Schultz Troeger, preceded her in death.
She is the proud grandmother of JoAnne Michael, Carson City, Nevada, Brandon (Stephani) Schultz, of Fort Wayne, Joseph (Hayley) Werner, Stephanie (Brandon) Handley, of South Bend, Justin (Larissa) Schultz, of Indianapolis, Gavin (Krystal) Werner, of St. Paul, Minnesota, Ross Troeger, of South Bend, Anne Werner (Antonio Caceres), of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Logan DeMarco, of Denver, Colorado, Elizabeth Cavanaugh, of Fort Wayne, Fallon DeMarco, of Denver, Colorado, Sam Cavanaugh, of Indianapolis and Dylan DeMarco, of Auburn; step-granddaughter, Meredith (Jim) Devlin, of Indianapolis; and 14 great-grandchildren. Marge is survived by her siblings Kathleen Carbin, Paul Gavin and Julie Roughneen; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by siblings, Bridget Lally, Anne Raworth, Martin Gavin, Jack Gavin, Joe Gavin, Jim Gavin and Ed Gavin.
Marge will be remembered by her family and friends as a loving mother and grandmother, and “favorite aunt”, to many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Jim Shafer officiating.
Visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m., on Wednesday, at the church.
Burial will follow at Christian Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School or St. Joseph Catholic Church.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book at www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.