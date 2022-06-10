ANGOLA — Thomas R. Johnson, 84, of Lake James, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on June 7, 2022.
Tom was a long-time member of The Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes and a member of the Waynedale Masonic Lodge.
Tom graduated from Elmhurst High School in Fort Wayne in 1956, and attended Indiana Business College where he graduated with a degree in accounting.
He spent his career working as a computer programmer and retired from Flint and Walling in 2003.
Tom loved to travel with his wife, Catherine, throughout their 48 years of marriage. His travels included numerous European vacations, snow skiing trips to Lake Tahoe, Banff and Quebec, and a memorable vacation in the Tahitian Islands.
Tom was a selfless giver of his handyman talents, always willing to lend a hand to help neighbors, friends and his church. He took his talents on mission trips to Nicaragua and Kentucky, to help those in need.
Tom’s garage was known as the “hardware store”, as anyone who knew him knew he would have the right tool for the job.
Surviving are his loving wife, Catherine, of Lake James; brother-in-law, David (Renate) Brown, of Gallmersgarten, Germany; a daughter, Amy (Ryan) Howe, of Noblesville; and sons, Brian Johnson, of Angola, Gary (Rachel) Johnson, of Fort Wayne and Rob (Karolyn) Dillman, of Fort Wayne. He adored his grandchildren, Jacob (Christine), Ethan, Kira, Toni and Dillon, who will always remember Grandpa Johnson’s “Happy Hour” lessons.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, 2955 W. Orland Road, Angola, Indiana.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m.
Memorials are requested to be donated to Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
