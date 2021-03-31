AUBURN — Walter Paul Smith, 38, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his home in Auburn, Indiana, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born on Nov. 5, 1982, in Auburn.
Walter worked as a salesman for Fort Wayne Toyota.
He was a member of the National Rifle Association.
In Walter’s life, God came first, family second.
Walter enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved to go spearing. He was known for saying, “He was blessed and unstoppable.”
He is survived by his mother, Patricia C. (Bungard) Gordon, of Auburn; sister, Mary Ann Vazquez, of Butler; niece, Annabel Autumn Vazquez, of Ligonier; nephew, Aydan Andrew West, of Kendallville; great niece, Aubree Nicole Miller, of Ligonier; and an aunt, Teressa Goodman, of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his father, Craig Allen Smith.
There will be no services taking place.
In lieu of flowers and cards, the family asks that memorials be directed to the National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030 or American Cancer Society, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
