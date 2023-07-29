FREMONT — Laverne Donna Lagemann “The Cookie Lady”, born Sept. 13, 1943, was welcomed into the warm embrace of her Lord Jesus on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Donna graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School, Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1961.
She married the love of her life, Jerry Lagemann, on April 18, 1964.
Donna was the co-owner of her family enterprise, The Carpet Craftsman, with Jerry and her son Paul.
She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, Indiana, where she was a Stephen Minister and a Hospitality Volunteer. Donna was also involved with the Comfort Dog Ministry.
Donna had a joy for living and lived life to its fullest. She blessed others with her enthusiasm and kindness.
She is survived by her son, Paul Lagemann (Andie); her daughter, Tammy Panning (David); and her grandchildren, Zach Panning (Justine), Grace Corbin (Christopher), Jacob Panning (Lauren), Alice Trowbridge (Beau), and William Lagemann; step-granddaughter, Emma Golden; her great-grandchildren, Carson Corbin, Theodore Trowbridge, Kelsea Panning and Eleanor Trowbridge; and her former daughter-in-law, Kristine Klein (Andy).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ida Colicho; her loving husband, Jerry; and her sister, Marlene Kleinschmidt.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church, Fremont, Indiana, with the Rev. Jeffrey S. Teeple officiating.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., on Sunday, prior to the service at the church.
Private burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, Fremont, Indiana, Concordia High School, Fort Wayne, Indiana, or to Parkview Hospice, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
