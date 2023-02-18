COLUMBIA CITY — Philip Dean “Phil” Ladd, passed away peacefully in Columbia City, Indiana, in the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. He was 82 years old.
Born in Warsaw, Indiana, on Aug. 29, 1940, Phil was the son of Paul and Mary (Meloy) Ladd. He lived most of his life in North Webster and attended North Webster schools.
Professionally, Phil was known as dedicated and a hard worker. He began working at a young age for local farmers, ran a milk route, and later worked for Weatherhead of Syracuse, United Technologies of Columbia City, and helped set up a manufacturing facility in Kansas City, Missouri, before retiring.
Phil was kind, genuinely cared about others, and never knew a stranger. From an early age, Phil enjoyed cars and was an avid fan of NASCAR. He loved animals, especially his dog, Buster Brown, and cooking. Most of all he loved his family.
United in marriage to Carol Waters on July 24, 1976, Phil and Carol spent more than 47 years together before his passing; she survives at home. Also surviving are two daughters, Staci (Mark) Rensner, of Columbia City, Indiana, and Jodie Ladd, of Kimmell, Indiana; three grandchildren, Kyle Ladd, of Kimmell, Jacob Rensner, of Noblesville, Indiana, and Noah Rensner, of Columbia City, Indiana; sister, Sharon Zieske, of Billings, Montana; and sister-in-law, Sandy Stader, of Washington, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Gene.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkview Home Health Care and Hospice (checks to Parkview Foundation), to Cardinal Center or to Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County, with envelopes available at the funeral home.
Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with Phil’s care.
No public services are planned at this time.
