AUBURN — Carole R. Petre, age 71, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at her Auburn home.
She was born on Aug. 21, 1952, in Auburn, to Harry and Claire Kathryn (Dicks) Gilbert.
She graduated from DeKalb High School in 1970.
Carole married John M. Petre on Feb. 14, 1993, in Auburn, and he resides in Auburn.
She was a nurse’s aide at DeKalb Memorial Hospital for 6 ½ years before becoming the Director of the DeKalb Council on Pregnancy for an additional six years.
She was an active member of New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo and she was also a member of the Sigma Beta Sorority in Auburn for several years.
Carole was an avid reader and she enjoyed crocheting and sewing. She was a longtime collector of antiques, many of which she would repair, refurbish and refinish. Most of all, Carole was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and she loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, John Petre, of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Neil Woodruff, of Roanoke; stepson and daughter-in-law, David and Dawn Petre, of Auburn; stepdaughters and sons-in-law, Tina and Greg Zeiner, of Auburn, Tara and Jeremy Streb, of Kendallville and Amy and Bill Powell, of Auburn; two grandsons, Connor Woodruff and Gavin Woodruff; 13 step-grandchildren, Mataya Buck, Kelia Viecelli, Dylan Johnson, Kaydan Bowen, Bodie Bowen, Rhett Zeiner, Crew Zeiner, Swayzee Zeiner, Jordy Zeiner, Reagan Roberts, Melony Roberts, Vanessa Roberts and Charley Streb; several great-grandchildren; and brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Cheryl Gilbert, of Corunna.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Carolyn Gilbert; sister, Wanda Gilbert; and brother, David Gilbert.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon, at New Hope Christian Center, 900 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
A Celebration of Life will follow the gathering at noon on Friday at the church.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be given to New Hope Christian Center and DeKalb Pregnancy Center, 903 Cardinal Court, Auburn, IN 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
